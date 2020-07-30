Cincinnati’s Caty McNally makes W&S Open Field

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s own Caty McNally was awarded a wild card spot for the 2020 Western & Southern Open on Thursday.
McNally, who hails from Madeira, will make her second appearance at the W&S Open.
Because of issues with COVID-19, this year’s tournament will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City instead of its usual home at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.
“I love playing here in Cincinnati - nothing beats that,” said McNally on a Zoom call with FOX19 Now. “It stinks that I can’t drive 20 minutes to go play in front of my home crowd, but I know everyone will be cheering for me (on TV). I’m just thankful that the tournament is still going on and I still get that chance to play.”
At 18 years old, McNally is the second-youngest player in the 2020 Western & Southern Open field, behind 16-year-old Coco Gauff. McNally and Gauff have teamed up in doubles to form “McCoco.”
In 2019, the teenage duo won a pair of WTA titles – in Washington, D.C., and Luxembourg – and reached the U.S. Open Round of 16.
McNally’s best result in juniors singles play was a runner-up finish at the 2018 French Open, where she lost to Gauff in the final.
This year’s W&S Open in New York City will take place Aug. 20-28.
