DeWine asks to halt ruling on prohibiting hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
He said the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the Ohio Medical Board should revisit the issue, listen to the best medical science, and open the process up for comment and testimony from experts.
The rule, which can be read in full here, goes into effect July 30.
It replaces a previous rule issued on March 22 that authorized pharmacists to prescribe 14-day supplies of the anti-malarial drugs to patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That rule also prohibited prescriptions to presumptive-positive patients or for preventative use.
The new rule applies to all inpatient and outpatient prescriptions or medication orders.
It voids all prescriptions previously written for the drugs, except those issued as part of a clinical trial.
Pharmacists are still able to prescribe chloroquine for other conditions, though the specific diagnosis code must be provided.
DeWine said he agrees with the statement from Commissioner of the FDA Dr. Steven Hahn that the decision about prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 should be between a doctor and a patient.
“Therefore, I am asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.