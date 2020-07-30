Gov. DeWine expected to make announcement on bars during Thursday’s COVID-19 news conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Columbus Mayor ordered bars to close at 10 p.m. due to the spike in cases.
When asked if other counties in “red” should do the same, Gov. Mike DeWine applauded Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s decision and thought it was the right decision.
However, a judge blocked the ordinance that would have forced bars to close at 10 p.m. after multiple establishments filed lawsuits.
Gov. DeWine said in his last press conference that he will have an additional discussion about bars on Thursday.
When the Governor was asked if he was considering the same restrictions as Kentucky, which closed bars and limited the number of people allowed in restaurants, he said, “as far as the bars, we are in the process of doing a deep dive on that. And frankly, what we’re looking at is to determine how many cases came out of bars and how many can be traced back to bars.”
Once Gov. DeWine said he will have more information shortly regarding a plan of action once he gets those numbers on cases.
