The Health Collaborative receives $18M for COVID-19 testing

“The Health Collaborative’s strength is in our ability to convene and connect the very best talent and resources to solve healthcare’s toughest challenges; this pandemic is no exception. But it’s at times like these I could not be more proud that I live and work in the greater Cincinnati area. Our hospitals, providers, public health and community organizations have all pulled together to ensure the best possible outcome and safety of our community. The Health Collaborative is proud to be a part of the healthcare fabric in this region and to lead this critical work for COVID-19 testing for Hamilton County,” shares Craig Brammer, President & CEO of The Health Collaborative.