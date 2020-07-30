Federal bribery trial begins for Larry Householder, Matt Borges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The federal trial in what prosecutors say is likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in Ohio history is expected to begin Monday.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. are accused of running a criminal enterprise that took nearly $61 million in bribes, funneled from First Energy through the non-profit Generation Now, to position Householder as speaker and then pass and defend House Bill 6, a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout.

Federal officials have said Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked a new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants near Toledo and Cleveland.

PREVIOUS: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $61 million bribery case

Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Lawmakers stripped Householder of his speakership shortly after he was indicted in July 2020 and he won re-election that fall.

In June 2021, nearly a year later, House lawmakers voted for only the second time in state history to expel a sitting member.

The bipartisan vote passed 75 to 21 with several local Republican lawmakers opposing: Bill Seitz of Green Township and Sara Carruthers of Hamilton.

“I’ll have my day in court,” Householder told his fellow lawmakers before the vote. “I’m confident that when a jury of my peers hears all the evidence, they’ll return a not guilty verdict.”

Two other men indicted in the case, Jeffrey Longstreth, Householder’s longtime campaign and political strategist, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist, both pleaded guilty in October 2020 to racketeering, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

They will testify at the trial and be sentenced once the case is over.

The fifth man indicted with Householder in July 2020, Neil Clark, committed suicide in a Naples park in March 2021. Clark was a longtime lobbyist who owned and operated Grant Street Consultants. He also previously served as budget director for the Ohio Republican Caucus.

Generation Now pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

As part of the plea, Generation Now agreed to forfeit its assets, including nearly $1.5 million seized from organization bank accounts, federal officials say.

Read the indictment:

Court records allege in February 2017 Longstreth incorporated Generation Now as a 501(c)(4) social welfare entity purporting to promote energy independence and economic development; however, the entity was secretly controlled by Householder.

Clark stated in a recorded conversation, “Generation Now is the Speaker’s (c)(4),” court records show. The names and addresses of contributors to 501(c)(4)s are not made available for public inspection, as required by law.

In March 2017, Householder began receiving quarterly $250,000 payments from the related-energy companies into the bank account of Generation Now, federal court filings state.

The defendants allegedly spent millions of the company’s dollars to support Householder’s political bid to become Speaker, to support House candidates they believed would back Householder, and for their own personal benefit.

When asked how much money was in Generation Now, Clark said, “it’s unlimited,” court records show.

The affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint also alleges:

In 2018, the enterprise spent energy company-to-Generation Now money on approximately 21 different state candidates – 15 (including Householder) in the primary, and six additional candidates in the general election. The Enterprise spent more than one million in fall 2018 alone to flood the airways with negative ads against enterprise opponents. Most of these candidates won the 2018 general election. All who won voted for Householder as Speaker.

Money passed from the energy company through Generation Now was used to pay for Householder campaign staff, which would otherwise have been paid by Householder’s candidate committee, Friends of Larry Householder.

Householder received more than $400,000 in personal benefits as a result of the payments into Generation Now, including funds to settle a personal lawsuit, to pay for costs associated with his residence in Florida, and to pay off thousands of dollars of credit card debt.

The enterprise paid $15,000 to an individual to provide insider information about the ballot initiative and offered to pay signature collectors for the ballot initiative $2,500 cash and plane fare to stop gathering signatures.

When federal officials announced the arrest of Householder and the fours in July 2020, they stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

“We’re not done with this case,” said then-U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. “There are a lot of federal agents knocking on a lot of doors.”