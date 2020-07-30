Householder, 4 others indicted in $60M bribery scheme as lawmakers convene to remove him as speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities announced Thursday morning State Rep. Larry Householder and four associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with what they say is likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in Ohio history.
The announcement came via a tweet from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio just before the Ohio House of Representatives convened to vote and remove Householder as their speaker.
“Dark money is a breeding ground for corruption. This investigation continues,” U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, said in a tweet.
READ the indictment:
The proposed resolution to remove Householder requires 50 votes to be adopted and will take effect immediately upon passage, according to news release earlier this week from Republican House leadership.
Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis, R-Green, will then schedule a vote to elect a new speaker.
Lawmaker sources tell FOX19 NOW they expect to reconvene late Thursday afternoon or early evening to discuss and vote on the new speaker.
Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, appears to be the front-runner.
Three other contenders - State Representatives Tim Ginter, R-Salem; Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance - announced in a joint statement Wednesday they were withdrawing from the Speaker’s race and supporting Cupp “for Speaker of the House in order to unite the Republican caucus.”
“Representative Cupp has proven to be a public servant of the highest character. He has the knowledge and experience necessary to unite our caucus and I look forward to casting my vote for him,” Ginter said in a news release.
“Representative Cupp and I share similar values and I have confidence he will lead with integrity,” Carfagna said. “He has an established record of public service to not only his constituents, but to all Ohioans.”
“Representative Cupp will serve with honor and help restore transparency and accountability to the House chamber. It is of the utmost importance that we unite to support him so that we may return to doing the people’s work,” Riedel said.
Cupp said in the release: “I am grateful for the support from my esteemed colleagues today. It is imperative that we begin to rebuild public trust in our chamber, and serve the people of Ohio with the integrity they deserve.”
Lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW Householder would remain a state representative, at least for now.
Several state representatives and other Ohio office holders including Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have called for Householder to resign.
Householder, however, has not stepped down.
He responded “No” when a reporter asked him outside the federal courthouse in Columbus last week if he would.
He has not publicly spoken, and his attorney declined comment last week.
His lawyer, David Thomas of Columbus, did not respond to a request for comment earlier this week regarding the House’s effort to remove him as speaker.
When Householder’s leadership team had a “very brief” phone call with his attorney on Friday, Thomas told them Householder was not going to quit, lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW.
Yost has said if Householder also refuses to resign as state representative, the House “should eject him under Article II, section 6 of the Ohio Constitution.”
That allows House lawmakers to expel a member with a vote of two-thirds of legislators for “disorderly conduct.”
House members have introduced legislation to repeal House Bill 6. Householder and the four political operatives were arrested in connection with the taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants
Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked a new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants, which are located near Toledo and Cleveland.
