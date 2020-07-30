Middletown school leaders share details of remote learning plan

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown City School District leaders are sharing more details about their plan for all students to learn remotely this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision takes effect when the new academic year begins Monday, Aug. 17.
Remote Learning at Middletown City Schools will require students to follow a more routine schedule.
School leaders tell us teachers and students will still meet regularly through online means, providing direct instruction and more “face-to-face” learning opportunities where students are learning in both whole groups and small groups.
Students in grades 3-12 will receive laptops and officials are working to ensure adequate internet access for all.
If you’re concerned about missing that face-to-face instruction, here are some helpful tips:
- Find a quiet place at home for schoolwork
- Create a schedule for yourself (bedtime, snack time, play time, etc.) and stick with it
- Create a schedule for completing your school work and stick with it
- Advocate for yourself by asking questions when you don’t understand (email your teacher)
- Ask for HELP during the school day between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. by emailing your teacher
- Read for 20 minutes daily
You can find more info here.
FOX 19 also has created a helpful Facebook page to answer all your questions. It's called "Kids, Classes and Coronavirus."
You can join the group through this link.
Superintendent, Marlon Styles cites the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Butler County as the reason for the switching to an all-remote learning plan this fall.
“We’ve got a widespread virus in our community... I can’t give our community confidence that we can keep them safe. So we’re starting the remote setting for that exact reason,” Styles said.
Since March, the county has recorded 2, 517 confirmed cases with 290 people hospitalized, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health. Out of that, 1,829 are presumed recovered, but 58 people have died.
When Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a new, color-coded ranking system amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the state, he said Butler and Hamilton counties were near the top of a list among places in Ohio it was rapidly spreading.
Butler County was listed as a Level 3 “red” county, the second highest public health warning level, indicating very high risk of exposure and spread at the time Middletown school officials opted for all remote learning this fall.
Now, according to Butler County General Health District, the county has dropped to a Level 2 “orange,” which means there still is increased exposure and spread.
Health officials are encouraging residents to exercise a high degree of caution and to follow all current health orders.
School officials tell us students and staff will return to the building when it’s safe.
