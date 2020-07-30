Middletown Schools to announce fall sports suspended for now due to coronavirus

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 30, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 5:46 AM

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - Middletown City Schools is suspending athletics for now due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the district’s athletic director.

They hope to come back soon, he told FOX19 NOW late Wednesday.

District officials are expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Effective immediately, all Middletown athletics (and extracurriculars) are shut down. There are no practices, tryouts or...

Middletown school officials recently announced all classes will be remote when the fall semester begins Aug. 17.

