Middletown Schools to announce fall sports suspended for now due to coronavirus

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - Middletown City Schools is suspending athletics for now due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the district’s athletic director.
They hope to come back soon, he told FOX19 NOW late Wednesday.
District officials are expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Middletown school officials recently announced all classes will be remote when the fall semester begins Aug. 17.
