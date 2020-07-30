Ohio jobless claims continue to improve

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s initial and continued unemployment claims dropped again this week, according to the latest state figures released Thursday.
Ohioans filed 27,937 initial jobless claims were filed last week through Saturday, July 25, down from 30,138 initial claims the week before, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). Continued claims fell slightly to 423,452.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 19 weeks (1,557,787) is now more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, state officials say.
Over the last 19 weeks since the pandemic began, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $5.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 764,000 Ohioans.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.
In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 492,000 PUA claimants.
As a reminder, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments of $600 per week, made possible by the federal CARES Act, expired July 25.
Congressional authorization would be needed to reinstate this program.
