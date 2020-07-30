Police asking for help identifying suspects in drive-by triple shooting outside GABP

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a recent triple shooting downtown.
Police previously reported three men had been found shot on Pete Rose Way near Broadway Street behind Great American Ball Park around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
Newly released surveillance video shows the victims driving east on Pete Rose Way in a white Ford Escape. They stop at the light, at which point the suspect’s car, a silver Honda Civic with dark tinted windows, pulls beside the victim’s car.
The passenger of the Honda Civic rolls down the window and shoots at the three victims in the white Escape 13 times.
The victims then run onto the bridge to escape the shooter, after which the Civic drives north on Broadway.
The victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to police.
Cincinnati police are asking for assistance identifying the Civic and its two male occupants.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Det. Robin Upchurch at 513.352.5420.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.