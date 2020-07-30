Police looking for suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes

DELHI TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police from the Delhi Township Police Department are hoping someone will help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.
The incident happened on July 28 at the UDF at Delhi and Greenwell Roads.
Once inside, he stole numerous cartons of cigarettes, they said.
Police said no employees were present during the robbery.
If you recognize the man, contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
