Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Sharonville police are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s whom they fear could be in danger.
Russell Flynn, 83, reportedly drove away from his residence on Jefferson Avenue in Reading at 11:38 a.m. on July 30 and has not been seen since.
Flynn is described as 5′8″, 160 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle is a red 2007 Ford Mustang with Ohio license plate EQG1686. The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle involved.
If you have any information on Flynn’s whereabouts you’re urged to call 911 or contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1.866.693.9171.
