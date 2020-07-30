Rain Tapers to Scattered Showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Steady rain that was at times heavy along with a few embedded thunderstorms has been moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and will taper to scattered light showers during evening. A few showers will continue into Friday morning.
From around 8AM Friday into Saturday morning the weather will be dry but another wet system heads our way from the southwest and makes most of Saturday wet.
Sunday and Monday will bring scattered showers. As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the east coast things will be slow to change.. By Wednesday the remnants of the tropical storm will be into eastern Canada and dry weather will finally take over the area.
