Scattered Showers Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Thursday were 68° and 78° with the low temperature at 8PM and the high temperature at 9AM. In addition the preliminary rainfall total at CVG set a record for the wettest July 30th on record. The total through 9pm was 1.96″ breaking a very old record of 1.59″ set in 1891.
Steady rain that was at times heavy along with a few embedded thunderstorms has been moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and tapered to scattered light showers during evening. A few showers will continue into Friday morning.
From around 8AM Friday into Saturday morning the weather will be dry but another wet system heads our way from the southwest and makes most of Saturday wet and again some of the rain could be heavy.
Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered showers. As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the east coast things will be slow to change.. By Wednesday the remnants of the tropical storm will be into eastern Canada and dry weather will finally take over the area.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.