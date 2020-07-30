Schools Reopen: Teachers are fearful and worried about safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Teachers say crucial questions about school safety, social distancing, and preventing further spread of the virus have not been answered as the school year approaches.
Some of the Tri-State’s teachers are feeling the pressure to get back to physical classrooms -- even as the coronavirus continues to spread across the area.
“Conditions are so much worse than in the spring,” said elementary school teacher Alejandra Lopez. “I am confused as to why we are considering going back.”
Lopez said her biggest fear is ‘people dying’ as schools reopen this fall.
“I think we are focusing on a safe return when it can not be safe right now,” Lopez added.
Lopez teaches second grade in one of the largest school districts in Ohio. She is one of many teachers that believe school districts and administrators are being put a tough spot.
Many teachers in wonder why schools are going back to in-person learning now considering the pandemic numbers are far worse than in March when school shut down.
“I think our district and administrators are doing the best they can,” 4th-grade teacher Nicole Campbell said. “This is not about my district, this is a bigger issue.”
School systems across the tri-state are struggling to meet the logistical challenges of reopening safely.
Now, as teachers listen to a national conversation about reopening schools, many worry about the needs of the economy, and working parents are placed above classroom safety.
“The biggest message I want people to understand is we are not ready,” said Campbell. “We are not ready for in-person, it is not safe.”
Campbell wrote about the subject on her blog that has been read thousands of times and shared over social media. Her biggest fear is the spread of the virus in her classroom. Here is the blog post - read it here
“I think the broader question is why are we asking districts, administrators, and teachers to do something we are not ready for?” Campbell added. “My biggest fear is all it takes is one asymptomatic child to spread it in the classroom despite the school’s best efforts.”
Campbell believes students should not come back to the classroom until there are 14-days without a positive test in Hamilton County.
Kelly Livingston teaches second grade in Hamilton County. She admits to being fearful for student safety as they go back into the classroom knowing the virus continues to grow in the county where she teaches.
“We need to deal with the reality that we have,” Livingston said. “Not the reality that we want.”
