Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Thursday morning.
Troopers said the crash happened on SR73 at Pea Ridge Road around 5:40 a.m.
They said a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling northwest on SR73 when it went left of center and struck a 2011 Cadillac SRX traveling southeast head-on.
Both drivers were transported to Highland District Hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Barr, 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Cadillac, 30-year-old Brittani Hilterbran, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers said Barr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Hilterbran was wearing her seatbelt.
Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, they said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.