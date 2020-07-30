Unsolved: Cincinnati police seeking information in 2006 double-slaying

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fourteen years after an unknown killer murdered a Cincinnati couple inside their Clifton apartment, detectives are urging people to come forward to help them solve this case.
Lora Davis, 37, and Greg Haworth, 51, were inside their Clifton apartment on July 19, 2006, when police say someone went inside and shot and killed them.
Neighbors told police that they had heard gunshots and a woman screaming around 3:30 a.m. that morning, but Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit Det. Kelly Best says none of those neighbors called 911.
“They [Davis and Haworth] were found at about 4 p.m. by the building manager, maintenance person for the apartment building that they lived in,” Best said.
In the years since, investigators say they have followed up on every lead and will continue to do so.
“There’s one more thing that I want to try with some evidence,” Best explained.
He says there have been “persons of interest,” and police believe they know the killer’s motive.
“It definitely feels personal, definitely feels targeted, wasn’t random in my opinion,” Best said. “It was intentional, for a reason, whether it was misguided, or a misunderstanding.”
Haworth’s father, Rodney Haworth, describes his son as funny and charismatic. He says Haworth may have been in danger due to his life choices, as he struggled with an addiction to drugs.
“He was just in and out of facilities and treatment, and just turned out to be to no avail,” Rodney said.
Rodney explains he has always suspected that his son and Davis knew the person who took their lives. Best agrees.
“There’s no forced entry, and they lived in a secure building, so they had to, someone let them into the building,” she said.
Rodney is now 86 years old. He and his wife say they hope to see justice in their lifetime. In their eyes, despite Haworth’s lifestyle, they believe he did not deserve to die such a brutal death.
“I think the person who did it should be held responsible,” Rodney said. “There’s no question about that.”
Best says all they need is one person with the right information to come forward, and that could be the key to solving the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 513-352-3040.
