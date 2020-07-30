Victim identified in fatal crash on US-50

WHITEWATER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
The crash occurred around 1:12 p.m. in the 10,000 block of US-50 in Whitewater Township near Elizabethtown, Neil says in a sheriff’s office release.
The victim is a 62-year-old man named Timothy Stephenson, according to the release.
Stephenson was driving a 2003 Toyota 4Runner westbound on US-50 when he crossed the center line of the road, veered off the left side of the roadway and traveled across a grassy embankment before hitting a tree, the release says. Eventually the vehicle reentered the roadway.
Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitewater Township Fire Department.
He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident, the release confirms.
The sheriff’s office says it is unclear whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (513) 825-1500.
