WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to update COVID-19 cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. news conference.
Wednesday the governor said the state may be “holding even” against the virus based on a stabilizing trend in the case data so far this week, as contrasted with a weeks-long surge in cases over the preceding month.
But cases are still growing in the commonwealth, and other data indicators, such as positivity rate and reproduction rate, continue to paint the picture of an escalating situation.
