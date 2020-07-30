DeWine requests to ban alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 10

“The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has reversed their decision on hydroxychloroquine, and I believe that was the right thing to do. I believe their process in arriving at the decision to ban hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 patients was fundamentally flawed,” DeWine said. “I believe they should have had a full hearing on this that sought out additional medical advice. I’m asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and Ohio Medical Board to thoroughly look at this issue as the science and understanding of COVID-19 and how to treat it continues to evolve.”