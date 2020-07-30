West Chester trustees announce end to investigations into police chief complaints, reiterate support for him

“The Chief and Assistant Chief (Brian) Rebholz then became aware of the captains’ treatment of this employee. It is critical that every employee be treated with respect; and there should be no distinction between the treatment of an employee based on gender, race, religion, nationality etc. Captain Gutman and former Captain Hensley accused this new employee of misconduct because of how she dressed, the fact that she walked out to her car at the end of the day at the same time as one of the captains, that she offered to bring lunch back to the office for one of the captains, and a variety of other issues. Had this employee been male, would these have been viewed as misconduct? The answer is no.”