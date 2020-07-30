Wet and steady rain at times Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Steady to heavy rain will be the normal this afternoon into the evening hours, as up an inch of rain will be possible.
We are entering a pattern of wet weather with on and off rain now through the weekend. The steadiest will be on Thursday afternoon and again on Saturday, with a few more breaks on Friday.
Thursday will be warm and humid but with widespread, sometimes heavy, rain temperatures will be considerably cooler. The high temperature will reach near 80 degrees because of rain and thick cloud cover.
Unsettled weather is in store for the weekend with showers, some thunder and cooler temperatures because of rain most of Saturday and a good part of Sunday. Look for highs near 80 degrees going into the weekend.
