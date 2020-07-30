Y’alls inaugural season features family fun, star power in the outfield

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - This was supposed to be the first season for the Florence Y’alls after they changed their name from the Florence Freedom earlier this year.
Their Frontier League season isn’t going to happen but they are still playing ball. The team will begin the “Battle of the Bourbon Trail” Friday at UC Health Stadium in Florence. Fans will be allowed in a limited capacity.
“The MLB can’t have fans, right now there’s really nothing else for people to do,” Florence Y’alls Director of Fan Communications Hannah Siefert explained. “And we knew, as a small stadium, we could make it safe for our fans.”
Big crowds and sell-outs won’t be happening. The stadium is limited to 50 percent capacity but will likely be well under that to adhere with safe social distancing.
“You will have at least one seat around all of you, three on the side,” Siefert continued. “Masks are to be worn everywhere except your seat, so if you’re walking around near people, if you’re in the concession stand line, we ask you to wear a mask just to keep us safe so we can continue to have a full season.”
There will still be fireworks each Friday, drink specials on ‘thirsty Thursday', live music on Saturdays and kids running the bases on Sunday.
Only four teams will be playing in the series, two teams from Florence and two from Lexington. The teams will be called The Florence Y’alls, The Florence Freedom, The Lexington Legends and The Lexington Leyendas.
And you may notice some big names on the roster.
“We actually have Nick Bennett, who is a Batavia native, so he’s local. He’s in the Brewers organization,” Siefert said. “He’s actually starting tomorrow on the mound. And then AJ Bumpass will be in the field for the Freedom. He is in the Reds organization.”
Siefert says it’s good, cheap fun for the whole family with tickets only costing $7.
There will be games in Florence each week from Wednesday-Sunday. Wednesdays will feature double-headers.
The season continues through Sept. 13.
“We might not have all the bells and whistles we wanted to have for the inaugural Y’alls season,” Siefert said, “but we get to have fans in the stands, we get to have people here and we get to start introducing the Y’alls to people.”
You can purchase tickets here.
