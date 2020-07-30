14-year-old arrested in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced Thursday the arrest of a 14-year-old on murder charges in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill.
James Hunter, 29, was one of two victims found in the 500 block of Fairbanks Avenue a little after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Hunter reportedly died from his injuries at the scene. The other victim, about whom police say nothing further will be released, was transported to UC Medical Center.
CPD’s Homicide Unit arrested 14-year-old Timarion Erkins in Knoxville, Tenn. Thursday around 2:50 p.m.
Assisting in the arrest were the Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the US Marshals.
Police say the investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.