After a mainly dry day, storms are expected Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We have seen mainly dry conditions so far for Friday. A stray, light shower will be possible this evening with most of us seeing mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to the clouds today, we only hit a high of 79 so far at CVG. The normal high for this time of year is 85.
Saturday will begin with just a light shower possible but nothing widespread or heavy. Morning temperatures start at 68. By the afternoon we see the chance for storms and some storms could be strong to severe. These storms will be scattered but anyone could see one. Be aware of the chance for lightning, heavy rain, strong or damaging winds, and a small chance for an isolated tornado. Storm chances will taper off in the evening.
Sunday will be a lot like today with a small chance for a light rain shower but nothing widespread. The high will only be 80. Cooler weather remains through much of the extended forecast with more rain Monday and Tuesday.
By the middle to the end of next week, very pleasant weather moves into the Tri-State with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs around 80.
