August begins with wet weather and strong storms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We ended July with plenty of rain recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The monthly rainfall total was 6.69″ which is around three inches above normal. We also had 16 days at or above 90 degrees! It looks like August will start wet but not hot.
This evening and overnight we will see a few showers, especially in parts of northern Kentucky. Rain will be light but steady at times. Low 68. Saturday will begin muggy with the best chance for dry weather from 8am to 11am. By the afternoon we see the chance for storms and some storms could be strong to severe. These storms will be scattered but anyone could see one. Be aware of the chance for lightning, heavy rain, strong or damaging winds, and a small chance for an isolated tornado. Storm chances will taper off in the evening.
Sunday will be a lot like today with a small chance for a light rain shower but nothing widespread. The high will only be 80. Cooler weather remains through much of the extended forecast with more rain Monday and Tuesday.
By the middle to the end of next week, very pleasant weather moves into the Tri-State with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs around 80.
