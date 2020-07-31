August begins with wet weather and strong storms possible

This evening and overnight we will see a few showers, especially in parts of northern Kentucky. Rain will be light but steady at times. Low 68. Saturday will begin muggy with the best chance for dry weather from 8am to 11am. By the afternoon we see the chance for storms and some storms could be strong to severe. These storms will be scattered but anyone could see one. Be aware of the chance for lightning, heavy rain, strong or damaging winds, and a small chance for an isolated tornado. Storm chances will taper off in the evening.