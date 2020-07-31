Bars ‘blindsided’ by Cranley callout for overcrowding, mask violations

“We have prided ourselves since day one on doing things by the book. We have consistently enforced our rules and have updated them when new orders have been announced. Our goal at The Oak Tavern is to not only have a safe environment for our staff but for our patrons as well. Our establishment has never been cited for breaking social distancing guidelines. The safety of our staff and guests is our utmost priority. We will continue to diligently follow the regulations of local and state officials as well as the guidelines of the CDC.”