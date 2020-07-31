Car crashes into 2 storefronts near Kenwood mall

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Police responded to a car crash early Friday evening after a car went through two storefronts in Blue Ash.
The incident occurred in a row of shops at the corner of Cooper Road and Kenwood Road sometime before 6 p.m.
Officers at the scene say a driver went through Servatti Pastry, made a left-hand turn and then plowed into the shoe store, Fleet Feet Sports, next door.
One person outside the building reportedly sustained minor injuries.
A woman at the scene says the car’s gas pedal got stuck, resulting in the damage.
