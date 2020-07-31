Caught on Camera: NKY man throws dog off front porch of home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Fort Thomas man has been cited with cruelty to animals after he was caught on camera tossing his dog off his front porch, police say.
The incident reportedly happened July 23 around 7:30 p.m. at a house on Wilbers Lane.
Fort Thomas police say they are notified of the video circulating on social media. It shows the dog walking up the steps of the porch from the yard. Then it shows a man, who police say is 41-year-old Joshua Bedinghaus, pick up the dog and throw it off the porch.
Police say the dog did not immediately seem injured.
Still, Florence, Ky.-based Furgotten Dog Rescue says everyone should be outraged by the incident.
“I don’t think that the laws are strict enough,” Director Stephanie Weddle told FOX19 NOW. “I think that if someone is cited with animal cruelty then the dog should automatically be removed from the home, no questions asked. It shouldn’t even be a question of whether or not the dog should be removed from the home.”
Bedinghaus was not arrested but did receive a citation and must appear in court for one count of animal cruelty, a second-degree misdemeanor.
