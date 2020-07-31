Cincinnati police release video of suspects in break-in at jewelry store during protests over George Floyd’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are turning to the public for help finding the suspects accused of breaking into a Downtown jewelry store during protests over George Floyd’s death.
Police released surveillance video early Friday showing men throwing something through the glass at Richter & Phillips Jewelers at Sixth and Main streets.
The vandalism caused more than $10,000 in damage to the store on May 30, the second night of local protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip to TIP411.com.
Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.
