Heavy rain and possible stronger storms on Saturday

Look for a high of 82 degrees on Friday afternoon with even some breaks in the clouds. From around 8AM Friday into Saturday morning the weather will be dry but another wet system heads our way from the southwest and makes most of Saturday wet and again some of the rain could be heavy. We are under a marginal risk for some stronger storms on Saturday with gusty wind, and even some flash flooding possible. Look for 1 to 2 inches of additional rain on Saturday.