Heavy rain and possible stronger storms on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our heaviest rain has moved out of the area, and while their will be a few chances Friday, we look more dry than wet.
Look for a high of 82 degrees on Friday afternoon with even some breaks in the clouds. From around 8AM Friday into Saturday morning the weather will be dry but another wet system heads our way from the southwest and makes most of Saturday wet and again some of the rain could be heavy. We are under a marginal risk for some stronger storms on Saturday with gusty wind, and even some flash flooding possible. Look for 1 to 2 inches of additional rain on Saturday.
Saturday highs will be in the upper 70s and then low 80s on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered showers. As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the east coast things will be slow to change.. By Wednesday the remnants of the tropical storm will be into eastern Canada and dry weather will finally take over the area.
