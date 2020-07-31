Hoxworth Blood Center offers chance to win Kings Island tickets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center is offering a chance to win Kings Island tickets to people who donate next week.
From August 3 through August 8, Hoxworth officials say all donors will be entered to win a family 4-pack of Kings Island tickets.
Each day, three winners per donor center will be selected and the tickets will be valid through December 2020.
“At a time when blood usage is high, we need donors more than ever, and we appreciate the generosity of Kings Island in providing these tickets to attract donors,” Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth Blood Center, said.
Hoxworth needs at least 400 blood donations and 50 platelet donors every day to maintain a stable inventory that they provide to over 30 local hospitals, Lipton said.
Donating blood is a safe and sterile process, according to Hoxworth officials who say they are taking COVID-19 precautions.
Appointments are highly encouraged to maintain social distancing and masks will be required at all Hoxworth locations and blood drives.
To schedule a donation call (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.
