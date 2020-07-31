Local group to honor fallen firefighter this weekend

Local group to honor fallen firefighter this weekend
Gordon died in the line of duty in 2015 (Source: wxix)
By Lauren Artino | July 31, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 9:12 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Firefighter Daryl Gordon loved serving his community. This weekend, a local group who honors our fallen heroes will work to serve others in his name.

Gordon died on March 26th, 2015 while working to rescue residents inside a burning apartment building.

Back the Heroes Rumble will host a car show this Saturday at Starlite Drive-in in Amelia.

All proceeds will be given to Gordon’s family. According to event organizers, Daryl’s wife, Angela plans to create a scholarship in her husband’s name at his high school alma mater, Princeton High School.

Here are the details for the Back the heroes rumble car show:

HOSTED BY:

Back the Blue Rumble Corp – A non-profit corporation

WHEN:

August 1st, 9am – 4pm; Rain or Shine

WHERE:

Starlite Drive-In Movie Theater

2255 State Route 125, Amelia OH 45102

WHAT:

Open Class Judged Car Show.All motorcycles, cars, and trucks will be allowed to enter into the show.

COST:

$15 for each show vehicle (Day of Only) No pre-registration available

THERE WILL BE NO TRAILER PARKING ONSITE

This event is free for the public.

If you want to donate but can’t make it, click here to get in touch with event organizers.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.