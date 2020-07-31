Local group to honor fallen firefighter this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Firefighter Daryl Gordon loved serving his community. This weekend, a local group who honors our fallen heroes will work to serve others in his name.
Gordon died on March 26th, 2015 while working to rescue residents inside a burning apartment building.
Back the Heroes Rumble will host a car show this Saturday at Starlite Drive-in in Amelia.
All proceeds will be given to Gordon’s family. According to event organizers, Daryl’s wife, Angela plans to create a scholarship in her husband’s name at his high school alma mater, Princeton High School.
Here are the details for the Back the heroes rumble car show:
Back the Blue Rumble Corp – A non-profit corporation
August 1st, 9am – 4pm; Rain or Shine
Starlite Drive-In Movie Theater
2255 State Route 125, Amelia OH 45102
Open Class Judged Car Show.All motorcycles, cars, and trucks will be allowed to enter into the show.
$15 for each show vehicle (Day of Only) No pre-registration available
THERE WILL BE NO TRAILER PARKING ONSITE
This event is free for the public.
If you want to donate but can’t make it, click here to get in touch with event organizers.
