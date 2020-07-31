Mom and daughter sentenced in dog attack on grocery store worker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom and daughter were sentenced to prison for using their dogs to attack a grocery store worker last summer.
Linda Snow, 65, and her daughter, Jennifer Clark, 38, were at the ACME Market on East Avenue in Akron on Aug. 16, 2019, when an employee tried to stop them from shoplifting.
When the women got to the parking lot, Snow opened their car door, releasing three pit bull-mix dogs.
Two of the dogs bit the grocery store employee in the groin, causing serious injuries.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Snow to four to six years in prison.
Clark was sentenced to a suspended prison term of 36 months, as well as 90 days in county jail and three years probation.
“This was a horrible incident. The victim suffered significant physical injuries because of the attack. Today he showed tremendous courage and strength in letting the court know the emotional toll this took on him,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sheri Bevan Walsh. “As a dog owner myself, I am appalled at how the dogs were used in this assault”.
