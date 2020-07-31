Ohio liquor board to consider DeWine request halting restaurant, bar liquor sales at 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will consider a request Friday from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to pass an emergency law stopping alcohol sales at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m.
Patrons can order drinks before 10 p.m. and continue to drink until 11 p.m., under DeWine’s proposed plan.
It covers all places that sell alcohol.
Places that sell carryout alcohol or with meals to go can continue. DeWine wants the liquor commission to expand it to three drinks.
If the commission approves DeWine’s request, he is expected to sign the order to go into effect Friday night.
Ohio reported its highest daily total of coronavirus cases ever on Thursday with 1,733 cases,he said.
Overall now, there are currently 89,626 cases resulting in 3,442 deaths and 61,056 people have presumably recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
DeWine says he is being mindful of the economic impact during these circumstances but says the state must slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants. We are not going to do that today,” he said.
