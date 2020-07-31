Ohio sees increased reports of unsolicited seeds in the mail

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture is again asking people who have received unsolicited seed packets in the mail to report them.
Officials with the ODA say there has been an increase in reports of Ohioans receiving these packages.
According to the ODA, the seeds could be an invasive species or noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock.
They say they are also looking into the number of seed packets sent out, what type of seeds they are as well as where they are being mailed from.
Ohioans who have received these packages are being asked to not open, plant, or throw away the seeds.
People who receive the packets should report them one of two ways:
- If possible, place the materials including the seeds, original packaging material, and your contact information in a resealable plastic bag and mail them to USDA-APHIS at the following address: Attn: USDA -SITC, 8995 East Main Street, Building 23, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
- Place the materials including the seeds, original packaging and your contact information in a resealable plastic bag and drop them off at your county’s OSU Extension Office during business hours. You can find the nearest extension office here. Please note that extension facilities may have COVID-19 specific signage detailing procedures such as wearing a facial covering that must be followed.
The latest information regarding ODA’s investigation can be found on their website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.