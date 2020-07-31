Record rain Thursday: More showers, cooler temps this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After record rainfall Thursday, we are in for more rain and a break from the searing heat this weekend.
Just over 2 inches of rain fell at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, breaking “a very old record of 1.59 inches set in 1891,” FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says.
Some spots in northern Kentucky saw more than 3 inches of rain including Carrollton, which saw 3.57 inches. Crittenden reported 2.88 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Our heaviest rain has moved out of the area, and while their will be a few chances Friday, we look more dry than wet, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Look for a high of 81 degrees on Friday afternoon with even some breaks in the clouds.
We will dry out overnight into Saturday, but another wet system is headed outu way from the southwest, turning Saturday into another wet one.
Some of the rain could be heavy at times.
Saturday highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday.
More scattered showers are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
As Hurricane Isaias heads up the East Coast, things will be slow to change.
Dry weather will finally arrive locally by Wednesday as the remnants from the storm move into eastern Canada.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.