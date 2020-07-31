Riverfest 2020 is cancelled, Cincinnati’s mayor announces

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Riverfest 2020 is cancelled due to the coronavirus, Cincinnati’s mayor announced Friday.
Covington and Newport recently withdrew their participation in the event, which is held annually on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
The City of Bellevue has also has cancelled.
The Kentucky cities all cited health and safety concerns related to the pandemic.
The end-of-summer event, officially the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks, is one of the hallmarks of the region.
Fireworks are typically shot off of a barge on the Ohio River, with crowds gathering on both sides of the river.
More than 250,000 people attended Riverfest in 2019.
Its fireworks show is among the largest in the Midwest.
