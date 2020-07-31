Rozzi’s drive-in fireworks show at Coney Island postponed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island has postponed the Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks drive-in show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 “due to the strong possibility of severe weather and our commitment to the safety of our employees and guests.”
The show will now take place on Saturday, Aug. 8 over Lake Como at Coney.
People who bought carload passes for Aug. 1 may use them for the Aug. 8 event, a news release from Coney Island said.
If you haven’t purchased a pass, they cost $17 and include admission for up to six people per vehicle.
The passes are only available online - click here for information - and are on sale right now.
Gates to Coney Island’s West Parking Lot will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 10 p.m.
Guests are to stay in their vehicles throughout the performance.
Since the people will be able to see the fireworks from Coney Island, the park will stay open until 10:30 p.m. on August 8.
All aquatic attractions will remain open until 10 p.m. and then park guests will be allowed to remain within Sunlite Water Adventure to watch the fireworks before the park closes for the evening.
