Tri-State mother shares concerns about special education, virtual learning

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Like many parents in Greater Cincinnati, Laura Conway is concerned about how schools will handle special education requirements this fall.
Conway has two sons, she says, both of which attend Beechgrove Elementary School in Independence, Ky.
She has decided her kids will start the year with a form of remote learning.
“My biggest concern is we are not comfortable with in-person learning,” she explained. “We have family that is immunocompromised.”
Conway says both her sons will have individualized education pans, but she is concerned they are not enough.
“My youngest, I truly believe none of the models will work for him,” she said. “I would like to know if there is anything else we can do.”
Jess Dykes is with Kenton County Schools.
“I know there are a lot of concerned parents right now, especially with this unprecedented time with this pandemic,” she said.
Dykes says the individualized plans are worked out between families and each school.
“I know the school district is doing the best they can,” Conway said. “As a parent, I need them to look at our specific issues and help us so he gets the same education as the other kids.”
Conway has a meeting with her school set for August, some eight days before school starts.
“We are all in this together,” Dykes said. “We are going to get through this time together. We want a world-class education for all our students. We are going to do the best to communicate as quickly as we can with all of the information as it changes.”
