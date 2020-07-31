UC Health announces first-in-region Mobile Stroke Unit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health has a new Mobile Stroke Unit that will be used in a unique way to treat patients suffering from strokes.
It’s the first of its kind in the Tri-State, and there are only 23 other such units in the country.
As of August 11th, you could see the Mobile Stroke Unit on Cincinnati’s roads.
The vehicle is a fully equipped ambulance, but the Mobile Stroke Unit also has a CT scanner and everything needed to treat a possible stoke patient while in route to the hospital.
“We can provide a CAT scan, know the diagnosis, talk to our stoke team, get the treatment in, in a matter of minutes,” Christopher Richards, MD, emergency physician at UC Health explained. “And when minutes matter, when it comes to brain cells, that can mean all the difference for someone in terms of their overall functional outcome and potentially even life or death.”
the Mobile Stroke Unit will be staffed with a UC Health Mobile Care paramedic, an EMT, an RN trained in critical care and a CT technician.
Additionally, a Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Stroke Team physician will respond via telemedicine.
“We average about five stokes a month, and a stroke is devastating,” Springfield Township Fire Department Chief Robert Leininger said.
While not in use, the Mobile Stroke Unit will sit at the Springfield Township Fire Department on Winton Road.
As of right now the unit will only respond within 15 minutes of that location, but once a patient has been picked, up they can go to whichever hospital they choose, and officials say they hope to expand that response radius in the future.
“It’s fantastic to have this resource in our neighborhoods and in our area. It is a truly unique asset that we really think is going to help patients tremendously,” Richards said.
