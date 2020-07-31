Vietnam veteran’s name added to Tri-State memorial 50 years after death

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - More than 50 years after a local marine was killed in action in Vietnam, his family has finally succeeded in getting his name added to a veteran’s memorial.
Sergeant IV Bourrage was killed in 1967 after 14 years of service in the Marines.
His wife, Everti, was president of the PTA at Houston Elementary in Colerain Township for several years afterwards. Each of their five children attended the school after Bourrage was killed.
“My husband was a kind, loving man,” Everti said of Bourrage Friday. “We never had an argument.
“We had our first kiss, that was on a Sunday. On Wednesday we got married at the courthouse, and he left on Saturday to go back to duty.”
In 1968, a Girl Scout Troop put up a memorial at Houston Elementary, but Bourrage’s name was left off despite his family asking — since the beginning — for it to be included.
Then Chris Green, president of the Colerain Veteran’s Memorial, stepped in.
“Someone dropped the ball,” Green said. “I ran it in for the touchdown.”
Bourrage’s plaque was added to the memorial during a ceremony Friday on what would have been the Marine’s 88th birthday.
Ivan Bourrage came from Las Vegas to see it happen.
“It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside,” he said. “There’s so many people along with my father who lost so much, and their families, we think of their families as well.”
Ivan continued: “The older I get, the more I miss him. I really do, and I’m proud to be honored.”
