American Red Cross looking for hurricane response team volunteers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers willing to deploy to a hurricane response team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Red Cross’ Marita Salkowski says they are currently looking for two specific volunteer types.
“We are looking for two very specific types of volunteers,” explains Salkowski. “The first is our shelter workers. Because of COVID-19, we have been trying to do a lot of our helping of clients virtually. The hurricane situation does not allow us to do that so we will be sending volunteers to the area. The first thing we will try to do is to put those impacted by a hurricane up in hotels.”
The Red Cross is also looking for medical personnel Salkowski says.
“We’re looking for doctors, nurses, paramedics, physician’s assistants,” says Salkowski. “Anybody who has a medical degree who is willing to volunteer with the Red Cross and share their expertise.”
There are other volunteer positions available, but Salkowski says these are the highest priority.
If you are interested in helping out the Red Cross, just visit the Red Cross website.
The highest priority volunteer opportunities will come up first with all of the guidelines for each position.
Additionally, all volunteers must comply with CDC guidelines at the originating location and at the disaster location.
