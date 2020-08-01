Cincinnati FBI division investigates former hospital researcher who admitted to conspiring to give trade secrets to China, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The FBI Cincinnati division is helping its partners at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with an investigation involving a woman who pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to steal scientific trade secrets for her company in China all while working at the hospital, court documents state.
Court documents say Li Chen, 47, from Dublin, Ohio, and her husband, Yu Zhou are facing charges of conspiring to steal at least five trade secrets related to exosome research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Chen admitted to stealing scientific trade secrets related to exosomes and exosome isolation from Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Research Institute, according to documents.
“Li Chen was a trusted researcher at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, conducting cutting-edge U.S. government-funded research,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman. “With her guilty plea, she admits that she abused this trust to establish a company in China for her own financial gain. The FBI is committed to working closely with partners such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital to protect the innovations that make America a world leader in science and technology.”
The plea agreement states that Chen conspired to steal and monetize one of the trade secrets by creating and selling exosome “isolation kits.”
Court documents say Chen admitted to starting a company in China in 2015 to sell the kits. She admitted to receiving benefits from the Chinese government, including the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
The court documents say the hospital was completely unaware of this.
Documents say Chen used hospital time, resources, and equipment at the hospital to benefit the company in China.
The plea also states that Chen applied to multiple Chinese government talent plans, a method used by China to transfer international research and technology to the Chinese government.
Chen agreed to forfeit about $1.4 million, 500,000 shares of common stock of Avalon GloboCare Corp., and 400 shares of common stock of GenExosome Technologies Inc., the plea says.
Zhou’s case is still pending.
