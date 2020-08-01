Man taken to hospital after Lincoln Heights shooting, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a shooting in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 1400 block of Dantzler Drive for a report of a person shot.
The male victim was taken to the hospital after deputies arrived.
The condition of the victim was not mentioned by the sheriff’s office.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says there is no information about a suspect yet.
They say more information will be released later.
