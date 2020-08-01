More rain and thunder chances Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Some rain and thunder chances will remain overnight into Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will bottom out in the mid and upper 60′s.
Several disturbances over the next few days will create the possibility of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday before we get into a streak of nice weather.
Afternoon high temps Sunday and Monday will climb into the low 80′s.
We are cooler into mid-week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70′s.
It looks like very pleasant weather from Wednesday into the upcoming weekend.
