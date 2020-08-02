Agriculture experts investigate illegal shipments of foreign seeds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Experts at Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are investigating numerous shipments of foreign seeds that have recently been shipped to the US illegally.
Cincinnati CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan says, “When we’re presented with unknown seeds we send them up to identification. We don’t want stuff unknown coming to the country that isn’t properly documented.”
The FBI and the United States Department of Agriculture is investigating the packages as a “brushing scam,” according to officials.
A brushing scam, Hassan says, is when people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
Hassan says she recently found a package that had a strange kind of seed.
“It looked like onions but with thorny leaves,” she explained. “The Chinese translator on my Google phone said it was coriander, but it doesn’t look like coriander to me.”
Agriculture specialists also seize unknown fruits, vegetables, meats, rice and plants.
If they don’t come with the right documentation, officials say it can be a threat to our food supply and environment.
“Having a disease or a pest come in it’s not a good thing,” Hassan said. “Emerald ash borer is a great thing is a great example that came in and now we’re looking at possible extinction of ash trees in the United States.”
So if someone is thinking about sending a mysterious packet of seeds or other products, chances are an agriculture specialist has already seized it and turned it in.
