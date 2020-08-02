Cross country incorrectly classified as contact sport, Anderson High School coach, Lakota East Athletic director says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -On Tuesday, Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended scrimmages for four contact sports, including cross country. Still, some feel like Cross Country has been incorrectly classified as a contact sport.
“My thought is if you can do your sport without touching anybody else, it shouldn’t be a contact sport, and you can do our sport without touching anybody else,” said Anderson High School’s cross country coach, Kerry Lee.
As of Friday, the OHSAA Board of Directors stated that fall sports such as volleyball, golf, and tennis are allowed to practice and have contests between schools.
In a press release dated Friday, the OHSAA said:
“It is important to keep the athletic activity moving forward,” said Dan Leffingwell, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “And with that, we believe our member schools provide our student-athletes with the safest possible environment to return to play and that our school programs are the best avenue to help students learn lifelong lessons and provide social, emotional, and physical benefits that other programs cannot. Moving forward allows those students to continue to be engaged with their school coaches and teammates. Membership data also supports this decision.”
Cross country, field hockey, soccer and football still need approval from Gov. DeWine’s Office.
There can be a little bit of touching at the start of a race, but that contact hails in comparison to other sports classified as ‘contact sports.’
“There is no contact in cross country,” said Athletic Director of Lakota East, Rich Bryant. “Kids might run into each other, but it’s not like a football game or a wrestling match or a soccer match something like that. But, at some point, you’re going to put 200 kids on a starting line and fire a starting pistol, and they’re all going to all run off at the same time. That’s easily manageable as long as calm heads prevail, and we can work through whatever steps need to be taken.”
The OHSAA board says the cross country target date to have meets is Aug. 24. For soccer and field hockey, their target date is Aug. 21. The dates are subject to change.
The OHSAA said in an open letter:
“We continue to have conversations regarding the status of field hockey and/or cross country being placed into the low/non-contact category. Again, we will certainly keep you updated if that changes for either or both sports.”
