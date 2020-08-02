Deputies identify victim in fatal Lincoln Heights shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Deputies say a man died Saturday after a shooting happened in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies revealed Charles E. Lewis, 25, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Dantzler Drive Saturday evening.
Lewis died at the hospital, deputies said.
Deputies say they do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-946-6400.
