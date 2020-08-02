A few more showers Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A cold front will approach from the west Monday bringing another shot of showers and thunderstorms.
This front will move through the region on Tuesday and bring cooler and drier air into the Ohio valley.
Afternoon high temps Monday will manage low 80′s, while on Tuesday we can expect upper 70′s.
The period from Wednesday into the weekend looks very nice.
We will see plenty of sunshine, with afternoon high temps slowly creeping into the mid 80′s by Saturday.
Sunday brings a chance of rain and thunder back to the forecast.
